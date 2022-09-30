Hinton improves set winning streak to 13, match winning streak to 18

HINTON, IA (KTIV) - The Hinton Blackhawks continued their dominance on the volleyball court, throttling Hartley Melvin Sanborn, and winning in straight sets.

The win improves the Blackhawks to an 18-0 record, and moves their set winning streak to 13.

OTHER SCORES

FB

Norfolk Catholic 28 Battle Creek 7 F

VB

Logan View-SS 3 Louisville 0 F

Pender 2 Tri-County NE 0 F

Oakland-Craig 3 Lyons-Decatur NE 0 F

Bishop Heelan 3 CBAL 2 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 3 Creighton 0 F

Hinton 3 H-M-S 0 F

Plainview 3 Hartington-N’castle 0 F

Westwood 3 Kingsley-Pierson 2 F

Underwood 2 Logan-Magnolia 3 F

Unity Christian 3 MMC/RU 0 F

George-Little Rock 0 MOC-FV 3 F

Wausa 3 Niobrara-Verdigre 1 F

Clarkson-Leigh 3 Schuyler 0 F

Sioux Center 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F

Newell-Fonda 3 SL St. Mary’s 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 3 Trinity Christian 0 F

Alta-Aurelia 3 WB-Mallard 0 F

Winside 3 Winnebago 0 F

MLB

Baltimore 3 Boston 5 F

Philadelphia 0 Chicago Cubs 2 F

Tampa Bay 1 Cleveland 2 F

Kansas City 3 Detroit 10 F

Miami 4 Milwaukee 2 F

Chicago WSox 4 Minnesota 3 F

NHL

Minnesota 5 Dallas 2 F

Carolina 5 Florida 2 F

Winnipeg 4 Montreal 3 F

NJD 5 NY Rangers 2 F

Columbus 2 St. Louis 4 F

Nashville 2 Tampa Bay 0 F

