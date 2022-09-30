Lakes Area News: Artisans Road Trip to be held Oct. 1-2

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) - A number of artists will be featured as part of the Artisans Road Trip Oct. 1-2.

Artists throughout northwest Iowa will display their talents in the event which is coordinated by the Pearson Lakes Arts Center in Okoboji.

”This tour stretches all the way from Lake Park through the Iowa Great Lakes Region, through Spencer, Storm Lake, Linn Grove, Laurens, and Holstein, Iowa. So you really can kind of make your own tour, stop at some of these studios, take as long as you’d like and see the next location,” said Visual Arts Direction Danielle Claus Gast.

The Artisans Road Trip will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event is free and attendees can design their own itinerary. For information visit, www.lakesart.org.

