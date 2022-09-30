Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

