Month long street closure of Third Street to begin Oct. 6

A portion of Third Street will be closed starting Oct. 6 for work by MidAmerican Energy.
A portion of Third Street will be closed starting Oct. 6 for work by MidAmerican Energy.(City of Sioux City Engineering Division)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A near month long closure of Third Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street will begin Oct. 6.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the closure will allow MidAmerican Energy to install new electrical conduits.

The project is expected to be complete Oct. 28.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs. A detour will be established using Third Street, Douglas Street, Fourth Street and Nebraska Street.

