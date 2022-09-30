Mountain lion spotted in Vermillion, SD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Police in Vermillion, South Dakota saw a rare sight Friday morning while on patrol.

That sight was a mountain lion in the area of North Dakota Street. The mountain lion was spotted at about 4:15 a.m. but there have been no reported sightings since then.

Because of the lack of sightings, police say it is likely the mountain lion is somewhere outside city limits by now. Game, Fish & Parks have advised the police department that it is very unlikely for a mountain lion to attack humans. But if residents want to be extra cautious, they advise walking in groups and that unaccompanied small children and small pets outside would be the most vulnerable.

