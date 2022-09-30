New K9 on duty in Plymouth County

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - Plymouth County has a new officer. Meet the newest Member of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office Meet Zeke, the 17-month-old Belgian Malinois.

He and his partner Deputy Kyle Petersen have been together since Zeke was just 8 weeks old. Now after receiving certification from the United States Police Canine Association, the pair can go on patrol as a team.

Petersen has worked with previous canine Officers, and this is his first canine Partner.

Yet for Petersen Zeke is more than a partner, he’s family.

He’s at my house. He’s a family dog when he’s at home and then when we go out patrolling, he’s a work dog,” said Deputy Kyle Petersen. “Um honestly, I think it’s when he gets toward the car, or he sees me in uniform he knows this is time were going to go have some fun.

Prior to Petersen’s service as canine officer, Sergeant Jake Wingert was the canine Officer with his partner, Gulliver, a German shepherd who he helped train with other local canine units

“The canine world is a small world, you know if you’re involved in handling a canine you’re probably going to develop relationships with people through out the country and everyone in the canine world is more than happy to lend a hand and help you out,” said Wingert.

Deputy Petersen says that he knows people may be excited to meet Zeke but please talk to the canine handler first to make sure it is ok to meet Zeke

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.