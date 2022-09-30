Pipeline company seeks court order to compel survey of private land

A witness called by the pipeline company is sworn in on Friday.
A witness called by the pipeline company is sworn in on Friday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s truly a first of its kind: A Woodbury County judge will decide how much power a carbon pipeline company has over private property. The company, Navigator Heartland-Greenway, wants to build a for-profit pipeline across all three Siouxland states.

The judge will have to decide one key issue: To what extent a private company can use the court system to conduct surveys on private land against the landowners will.

Navigator representatives say they were threatened with arrest when they tried to survey the land of William and Vicki Hulse. A state law allows carbon pipelines to conduct surveys so long as they give landowners proper notice.

“So I walked over to my survey crew and I said there’s a chance you could get arrested if you go on that property,” said Dan Rogers, a subcontractor for the pipeline company. “They said we have a plan B and so we’ll go somewhere else. That was the end of it.”

The Hulse family says the state law authorizing the surveys is unconstitutional. They also say Navigator never gave them proper notice.

“Well, so the hazardous pipeline company wants to go against our clients property rights, and we’re saying they have to show irreparable harm if they’re not allowed to invade those rights. And they totally failed to prove that with any evidence,” said Brian Jorde, a lawyer for the Hulse family.

But the landowners have an uphill battle. They acknowledge laws passed by the General Assembly are presumed constitutional.

And Navigator’s lawyer was so confident in the outcome he asked the judge to rule from the bench, but the judge declined. While the judge didn’t rule from the bench, he did say he’d issue his final ruling on an expedited basis, hopefully by next week.

During testimony, the judge learned the Hulse family previously allowed two other surveys of their property, but then rejected further attempts. The company says the surveys are necessary to preserve the safety of the pipeline.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Former nurse sues MercyOne for wrongful termination after reporting above average death rate of a surgeon
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.
Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River

Latest News

Riverssance Ribbon Cutting
A portion of Third Street will be closed starting Oct. 6 for work by MidAmerican Energy.
Month long street closure of Third Street to begin Oct. 6
River-Cade Event Coordinator Phyl Claeys prepares to cut the ribbon and kick off the 2022...
River-Cade cuts ribbon for 19th annual Riverssance
Sioux City man sentenced for firearm possession