Pipeline company seeks court order to compel survey of private land

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s truly a first of its kind: A Woodbury County judge will decide how much power a carbon pipeline company has over private property. The company, Navigator Heartland-Greenway, wants to build a for-profit pipeline across all three Siouxland states.

The judge will have to decide one key issue: To what extent a private company can use the court system to conduct surveys on private land against the landowners will.

Navigator representatives say they were threatened with arrest when they tried to survey the land of William and Vicki Hulse. A state law allows carbon pipelines to conduct surveys so long as they give landowners proper notice.

“So I walked over to my survey crew and I said there’s a chance you could get arrested if you go on that property,” said Dan Rogers, a subcontractor for the pipeline company. “They said we have a plan B and so we’ll go somewhere else. That was the end of it.”

The Hulse family says the state law authorizing the surveys is unconstitutional. They also say Navigator never gave them proper notice.

“Well, so the hazardous pipeline company wants to go against our clients property rights, and we’re saying they have to show irreparable harm if they’re not allowed to invade those rights. And they totally failed to prove that with any evidence,” said Brian Jorde, a lawyer for the Hulse family.

But the landowners have an uphill battle. They acknowledge laws passed by the General Assembly are presumed constitutional.

And Navigator’s lawyer was so confident in the outcome he asked the judge to rule from the bench, but the judge declined. While the judge didn’t rule from the bench, he did say he’d issue his final ruling on an expedited basis, hopefully by next week.

During testimony, the judge learned the Hulse family previously allowed two other surveys of their property, but then rejected further attempts. The company says the surveys are necessary to preserve the safety of the pipeline.

