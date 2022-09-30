REO Speedwagon comes to the Orpheum

REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon(Rapides Parish Coliseum)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A 1970s and 1980s music icon will hit the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre stage on Friday, March 17.

Signed in 1971, REO Speedwagon’s career launched in 1980 with the band’s album release of Hi Infidelity, containing the hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7. Tickets can be purchased at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

