River-Cade cuts ribbon for 19th annual Riverssance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kings, queens and knights all gathered at Riverside Park on Friday, Sept. 30, for the kickoff of this year’s River-Cade Riverssance.

It’s the 19th year of Riverssance, and organizers said they expect a big weekend.

Guests will be able to partake in a number of Medieval activities, including eating turkey legs, watching jousting matches, and taking pony rides. There’s also a scavenger hunt for children and a cigar smoker for guests over 21.

More than 50 local vendors are selling homemade goods and crafts.

Organizers hope everyone has a great time, and are encouraging those who have considered visiting to give it a try.

”We’re here, in our costumes, to entertain you and to bring you back to the 1500s, the Renaissance Period, and we do a darn good job of it,” said Phyl Claeys, River-Cade event coordinator. “I believe this is one of the coolest events in the region. Not because I’m involved or that I started it, but it just is. And I hope this is the year that, so many people have said, ‘well, we’ve been thinking about coming for 19 years.’ Well come this year. You can’t beat it.”

The event opens at 10 a.m. and runs Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for adults, and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 get in free.

