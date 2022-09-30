Sioux City man sentenced for firearm possession

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Lasharbe Hardy, 26, received the prison term after an April 29, guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

It was during a July 2021 traffic stop when Hardy illegally possessed a loaded handgun, 22.5 grams of marijuana in several packages, a digital scale, and unused baggies. Hardy attempted to flee from the traffic stop and attempted to strike an Iowa State Trooper.

Hardy was previously convicted of felony willful injury for shooting two men, among other crimes.

Hardy must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after his imprisonment and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment.

Hardy is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Former nurse sues MercyOne for wrongful termination after reporting above average death rate of a surgeon
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.
Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River

Latest News

A portion of Third Street will be closed starting Oct. 6 for work by MidAmerican Energy.
Month long street closure of Third Street to begin Oct. 6
River-Cade Event Coordinator Phyl Claeys prepares to cut the ribbon and kick off the 2022...
River-Cade cuts ribbon for 19th annual Riverssance
Around Siouxland: An Evening with the Villalobos Brothers
Around Siouxland: An Evening with the Villalobos Brothers
A windy and warm Friday
A windy and warm Friday