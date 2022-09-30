Sioux City man sentenced for firearm possession

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Lasharbe Hardy, 26, received the prison term after an April 29, guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

It was during a July 2021 traffic stop when Hardy illegally possessed a loaded handgun, 22.5 grams of marijuana in several packages, a digital scale, and unused baggies. Hardy attempted to flee from the traffic stop and attempted to strike an Iowa State Trooper.

Hardy was previously convicted of felony willful injury for shooting two men, among other crimes.

Hardy must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after his imprisonment and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment.

Hardy is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

