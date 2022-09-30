Siouxland Freedom Park: The statues that will make up the Korean War Memorial

NEAR SALIX, IA (KTIV) - They stand quietly outside the shop at Port Neal Welding Company near Salix, Iowa where they are made; five statues that will be part of the Korean War Memorial planned for Siouxland Freedom Park.

The steel sculptures are modeled after the ones at the national Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will be 19 in all.

“Norby’ll pick out all the lines that he needs,” said Dan Lee, Port Neal Welding Company owner and president, as he looks over the shoulder of employee Andrew Norby seated at his desk.

It starts at the computer, where Norby looks over photos of the statues in Washington. Hundreds of photos from all angles of each soldier to get the lines just right.

“I am looking for the contours,” said Norby. “As you can see, his coat’s kind of wrinkled. So, I can transfer that over here and kind of put ‘em in.”

One challenge: the Washington statues are three-dimensional. These will be flat. It’s up to the craftsmen at Port Neal Welding to make sure the detail and the emotion come through. Asked if it’s tough to translate the facial expressions onto steel, Norby replied, “It can be. Yeah, it can be a challenge. Definitely takes a keen eye to do it.”

With a digital blueprint of the image now complete, it’s on to the shop where a computer-guided laser cuts eighth-inch-thick stainless steel into a life-size version of the soldier. A welder pad is used to polish the soldier then a grinder adds contours and shading, bringing detail to the coat, the gun, bootlaces, and facial expression. The soldier is slowly coming to life.

“This’ll kind of give it depth and really make it pop and make it appear as if he’s standing there with a wrinkled coat on,” said Norby as he worked the grinder. He adds that they usually save the soldier’s face for last because that’s where they want all the detail.

They take care to bring out the emotion each depicted soldier is feeling.

“Yeah, that’s been one of our main things, is to make everybody when they look at it, then they can feel that themselves, what them men went through in the cold and the sacrifices they made,” said Lee. “We want everybody to be able to see that. All the soldiers have different nationalities as well and we want to be able to show that in their faces as well.”

Company owner Dan Lee and his employees say it’s an honor to be part of this project. They put more than just sweat equity into it.

“It takes some feeling, it takes some heart to make them look like that from a picture and to put it to steel,” said Lee. “One of our mottos is ‘take a cold piece of steel and warm somebody’s heart’ and this is one way we can do that.”

All to create a lasting tribute to the service and sacrifice of our Korean War Veterans.

It costs about $8-thousand to make each statue. That’s why fundraising is so important to help see this project to the finish line. Siouxland Freedom Park is a non-profit corporation, run by volunteers and relying solely on donations and fundraisers to operate. It does not receive any government funding.

One big fundraiser for the park is the Freedom Ball coming up on October 15th at Hilton Garden Inn. There, people will have the chance to buy miniature versions of the statues. These stainless steel statues will be the centerpiece of each table. They are exact copies of their larger counterparts. The high bidder at each table will get to buy the statue.

The South Sioux City Chamberettes got the ball rolling on this part of the project.

Debby Gunsolley, a member of the Chamberettes said, “One of the ladies said, ‘What if we see if they can’t make a small replica of one of them,’ and so they called them and they made a couple of them, sold it to us, and it took off, you know, just to see these.. these are real! I mean, these look at you and you know in their faces what they went through during this war.”

There will be 40 miniature statues sold with proceeds going to the Korean Memorial fund. Freedom Park volunteers need to raise $100,000. That amount, along with a matching pledge from the Gilchrist Foundation, will pay for the new Korean War Memorial.

