South Dakota environmental projects get funding boost

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects within the state on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Two of those projects receiving funding came out of Lincoln County, South Dakota.

The City of Canton, South Dakota received more than $2M Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and more than a $300,000 ARPA grant to replace the sewer main on 11th Street between Pleasant Street and the main lift station.

Canton also received a $1.7M Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and more than $300,000 in ARPA funds to replace cast iron water mains, install service lines, replace fire hydrants, and replace valves throughout the system.

All the funding received with cover the project’s costs.

The South Lincoln Rural Water System in Beresford, South Dakota, received an $11.5M Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for an elevated tank, a pump station, new control and data equipment, and a new water treatment plant to serve increasing demands in its service area. These funds and local funds will cover the project costs. Funding for this project was previously awarded in April 2022.

More than $167M in funding was awarded across the state.

“I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “This funding will result in upgraded drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and support recycling projects which benefits system users and the environment.”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.