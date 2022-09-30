Temps to stay above average into the weekend

By Ron Demers
Sep. 30, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few more clouds moved into the area today, but a warm wind continued to keep highs above average.

That trend will continue into the weekend with overnight lows Friday night staying in the low 50s with quite a few clouds and a slight chance of sprinkles.

Saturday will give us a mix of sun and clouds and we can’t rule out a sprinkle in the area with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday will also give us partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More clouds will start to move in on Monday and Tuesday with a small chance of showers finally entering the picture on Tuesday with highs both days staying well into the 70s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

