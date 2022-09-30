Warm and windy Friday

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! It’s another breezy morning across the region, but we are not seeing the wind chill like we saw yesterday morning. Currently, winds are out of the south-southeast up to 20 miles per hour this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Siouxland, and we are seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning.

Today, we will see partly sunny skies and windy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and our highs topping off in the 70s and low 80s across Siouxland. This afternoon we could see some showers trying to form, but nothing widespread.

Our main focus will be the elevated fire weather risk today as our humidity is low, our humidity is low, and our wind is gusty. So, if you work outside, such as a construction worker or farmers, watch out for sparks. Fire can spread fast in these conditions

Tonight, our temperatures will drop into the 50s and upper 40s across Siouxland. We will still be dealing with gusty winds up to 25 and 30 miles per hour. Some good news is that we could see some showers develop tonight, so you might want to bring your raingear as you head to Friday Night Football. You might not need it, but it’s better to have it than not have it! Those showers will be isolated, nothing widespread.

This weekend is looking like pumpkin patch weather with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend. We could see some showers Saturday morning, but those showers look to be moving out by midday!

I’ll have more details on News 4 Today in my complete forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Former nurse sues MercyOne for wrongful termination after reporting above average death rate of a surgeon
First responders could be seen putting a boat in the water for a river emergency.
Authorities looking for individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River

Latest News

Future Track
Warmer and windier weather taking over
Future Track
Warmer and windier weather taking over
Windy & dry conditions across Siouxland
Windy & dry conditions across Siouxland
Fire weather danger is high this afternoon
Fire weather danger is high this afternoon