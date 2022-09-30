A windy and warm Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Friday, Siouxland! It’s another breezy day across the region. Currently, winds are out of the south-southeast up to 20 miles per hour this noon hour with temperatures in the 70s across Siouxland, and we are seeing mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

For the rest of today, we will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and our highs topping off in the 70s and low 80s across Siouxland. Lat this afternoon we could see some showers try to form in our northeastern counties, but nothing widespread.

Our main focus will be the elevated fire weather risk today as our humidity is low, and our wind is gusty. So, if you work outside, such as a construction worker or farmers, watch out for sparks. Fire can spread fast in these conditions

Tonight, our temperatures will drop into the 50s and upper 40s across Siouxland. We will still be dealing with gusty winds up to 25 and 30 miles per hour. Some good news is that we could see some showers develop tonight, so you might want to bring your raingear as you head to Friday Night Football. You might not need it, but it’s better to have it than not have it! Those showers will be isolated, nothing widespread.

This weekend is looking like pumpkin patch weather with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend. We could see some showers Saturday morning, but those showers look to be moving out by midday!

I’ll have more details on News 4 at Noon in my complete forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.