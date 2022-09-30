Woodbury County joins other counties in burn ban

By Kim Fickett
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County will become the seventh county in northwest Iowa to issue a burn ban due to the dry conditions in the area.

According to a news release issued by the Woodbury County Fire Association, the burn ban will go into effect at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, for all fire districts within Woodbury County. The release noted that because of the districts do extend outside of Woodbury County, the ban only applies to those within the county.

Upon investigation, it was determined by the State Fire Marshal that conditions in these areas are such that burning constitutes a danger to life or property. Residents living in these districts are only allowed to burn with a permit from the local fire chief.

According to Iowa code, a resident found in violation of this ban could be charged with a simple misdemeanor. This ban will remain in effect until the fire departments in these areas notify the Iowa Fire Marshal that conditions have improved and are no longer a threat.

Woodbury County residents are encouraged to sign up for the Alert Iowa system.

Other Iowa counties in a burn ban are Sioux, O’Brien, Plymouth, Cherokee, Monona and Crawford. In South Dakota, Yankton County is also under a burn ban.

