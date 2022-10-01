After 10 years, Charlie Battery returns to Yankton, SD

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland town held an event this morning that brought a cornerstone of tradition back.

The Re-stationing of Bravo Battery, the activation of Charlie Battery, and the Assumption of Command highlighted this mornings procedures.

The history of military service in Yankton stems all the way back to 1862.

One of the pillars of the service in Yankton was Charlie Battery which originated in 1969.

“Charlie was here until 2012, when the Army was reducing artillery units, and so we lost our 3rd battery Charlie, and that’s when Bravo Battery moved down here. So yeah, it’s a huge thing to get the 3rd battery back, and get Charlie back in Yankton,” said Brian Hass, of the 147th Field Artillery.

For the city of Yankton the Activation means a lot as they lost 4 members of Charlie Battery in the mid 2000′s while they were stationed in Iraq.

Support from the community has been great, as it always has been.

“I don’t know if you could find a city in the nation that supports a Battery maybe as much as Yankton does, and for the history of what this unit did in the Iraq war and when we were in Kuwait,” said Brooks Schild, of the 147th Field Artillery

The action to bring Charlie Battery back is not only meaningful, but helpful in combat.

The increased flexibility, response, and support is massive for the Army.

“Increasing you know going from 16 launchers to 27 launchers is a big step in the right direction from an artillery standpoint for the United States Army,” said Cody Becker, of the 147th Field Artillery.

With this massive change coming a new face was put in Command.

Brian Roehrich knows that the leading Charlie Battery is a big deal.

“It’s huge, I think it’s kind of like the dream of every officer to get to be a commander, you know, so it’s really big for me it’s something I’ve always wanted. and then bringing Charlie Battery back is huge for the battalion,” said Roehrich

On September 9th 2012, the 1st. Battalion, 147th Field Artillery of the South Dakota Army lost something so meaningful to them, and today they got it back.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.