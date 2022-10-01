Anderson airlifted from Talladega with burns in Truck Series crash

Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks Chevrolet Silverado 250 auto race, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted out of Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday with burns from a crash in the Truck Series race.

Anderson’s truck was spinning across the track when flames began shooting from underneath the Chevrolet. The truck continued to spin and slide toward an interior wall and Anderson appeared to be halfway out of the window when it came to a rest aligned with the wall.

Anderson scrambled to the top of the wall and away from the flames. He was initially seen in the infield care center and then airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

It was the fifth start of the season for Anderson, a 31-year-old journeyman in NASCAR’s lower level national series.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

