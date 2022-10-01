CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Former nurse sues MercyOne for wrongful termination after reporting above average death rate of a surgeon
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S....
Sioux City man sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball