Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

Twyla Schiebel charged in death of infant son
Twyla Schiebel charged in death of infant son(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Des Moines, Iowa (AP) -A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son.

Television station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail.

Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.

The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Schiebel appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

