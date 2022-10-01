Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

Des Moines, Iowa (AP) -A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son.

Television station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail.

Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.

The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Schiebel appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

