MRHD announces gaming-revenue grant recipients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) – The Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) awarded grants totaling $1,100,088 to ten Siouxland area non-profit organizations and governmental entities today at its Impact Match Grants Award Ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

The grants, ranging from $18,996 to $220,000 support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County and the surrounding area, said Steve Huisenga, MRHD President.

Wednesday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to $46.8 million since 1994. An additional $1,600,000 has been pledged to three economic development projects throughout Woodbury County and to the Sioux City Riverfront project, bringing MRHD’s total impact to $48.5 million.

A non-profit organization, MRHD is the Qualified Sponsoring Organization that holds the license for gaming in Woodbury County, which allows Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City to operate a gaming operation.

“MRHD’s Impact Match Grants provide much-needed funding to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities that are making a difference in thousands of people’s lives,” said Huisenga. “We thank Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the source of this funding.”

Diana Wooley, Chair of MRHD’s Grant Review Committee, announced the awards.

Grants were awarded in four categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; and Education.

-Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism: $436,511

-Plywood Trail, Inc., build the Sioux City to Hinton Plywood Trail Phase $220,000

-The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, Loess Hills, purchase the Joy Hollow Scout Camp $150,000

-Siouxland Public Media, replace the transmitter $66,511

-Human Services, Health Services: $118,996

-June E Nylen Cancer Center, purchase a new PET scanner $100,000

-SafePlace, hardwire door security system $18,996

-Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $343,581

-Kingsley Volunteer Fire Department, new fire tanker truck $100,000

-Anthon Community Fire Department, new brush fire truck $172,500

-Partners for Patriots, update and enlarge service dog training facility $71,081

-Education: $201,000

-Salvation Army Western Plains Camp, build a challenge course $100,000

-Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Association, construction of SCSO Education and Preservation Center $101,000

Since 2002, MRHD has funded the construction and operation of the riverfront Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center at an investment of over $11 million.

MRHD was formed in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved a referendum that sanctioned riverboat gaming. A second referendum passed by 75 percent in 2002. A third passed by more than 75 percent in 2010.

