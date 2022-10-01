Noem for abortion ban in South Dakota, Smith wants changes

South Dakota gubernatorial candidates state their position on abortion after Supreme Court...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates state their position on abortion after Supreme Court ruling.(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith.

The Republican governor explained her position simply as ``pro-life.`` She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets.

Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed, only to save the life of a pregnant woman.

