Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles house fire

Sioux City Fire battles blaze at a home for the second time this year.
Sioux City Fire battles blaze at a home for the second time this year.(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire around 5:00 P.M. Saturday. The fire broke at a home near the 1700 block of Center Street.

SCFR said the home was red-tagged from a fire about a month ago and no one was living there. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

