Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles house fire

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire around 5:00 P.M. Saturday. The fire broke at a home near the 1700 block of Center Street.

SCFR said the home was red-tagged from a fire about a month ago and no one was living there. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

