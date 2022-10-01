Sports Fource Extra Week 6

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week six of Sports Fource Extra brought phenomenal matchups in all three Siouxland states. There was everything from ranked matchups, rivalries, and lots of homecoming games.

Final Scores:

Oakland-Craig 46 Archbishop Bergan 17 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 58 CWC 12 F

North Union 17 West Fork 0 F/FORFEIT

Hartington N’Castle 37 Tri County NE 8 F

South Sioux City 21 Bryan 23 F

Norfolk 34 Lincoln NE 0 F

H-M-S 18 West Hancock 31 F

Hinton 22 Akron-Westfield 7 F

Norfolk Catholic 28 Battle Creek 7 F

Sioux Center 21 BH/RV 14 F

Bishop Heelan 9 Carroll 6 F

Bloomfield 56 Creighton 12 F

Ainsworth 52 Elgin/Pope John 44 F

Spirit Lake 45 Estherville-LC 0 F

Kingsley-Pierson 70 Glidden-Ralston 28 F

GT/RA 40 Harris-Lake Park 42 F

Crofton 82 Homer 19 F

Howells-Dodge 44 Humphrey St. Francis 8 F

Cross County 68 Madison 0 F

Remsen St. Marys 61 Newell-Fonda 13 F

Boyd County 30 Niobrara-Verdigre 28 F

OABCIG 62 Pocahontas Area 0 F

West Pt-Beemer 20 Ponca 7 F

West Sioux 35 Ridge View 0 F

Hampton 78 Santee 7 F

WAUKEE 24 SC North 14 F

MOC-FV 27 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 26 F/OT

Western Christian 45 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F

Emmetsburg 41 Sioux Central 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 28 South O’Brien 20 F

Central Lyon/GLR 39 Unity Christian 7 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 48 Wakefield 16 F

East Butler 52 Walthill 22 F

Hartington CC 42 West Holt 0 F

Woodbury Central 40 Westwood 14 F

Holy Family 42 Winside 34 F

Stanton 36 Wisner-Pilger 6 F

