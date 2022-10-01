Sports Fource Extra Week 6
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week six of Sports Fource Extra brought phenomenal matchups in all three Siouxland states. There was everything from ranked matchups, rivalries, and lots of homecoming games.
Final Scores:
Oakland-Craig 46 Archbishop Bergan 17 F
O’Neill St. Mary’s 58 CWC 12 F
North Union 17 West Fork 0 F/FORFEIT
Hartington N’Castle 37 Tri County NE 8 F
South Sioux City 21 Bryan 23 F
Norfolk 34 Lincoln NE 0 F
H-M-S 18 West Hancock 31 F
Hinton 22 Akron-Westfield 7 F
Norfolk Catholic 28 Battle Creek 7 F
Sioux Center 21 BH/RV 14 F
Bishop Heelan 9 Carroll 6 F
Bloomfield 56 Creighton 12 F
Ainsworth 52 Elgin/Pope John 44 F
Spirit Lake 45 Estherville-LC 0 F
Kingsley-Pierson 70 Glidden-Ralston 28 F
GT/RA 40 Harris-Lake Park 42 F
Crofton 82 Homer 19 F
Howells-Dodge 44 Humphrey St. Francis 8 F
Cross County 68 Madison 0 F
Remsen St. Marys 61 Newell-Fonda 13 F
Boyd County 30 Niobrara-Verdigre 28 F
OABCIG 62 Pocahontas Area 0 F
West Pt-Beemer 20 Ponca 7 F
West Sioux 35 Ridge View 0 F
Hampton 78 Santee 7 F
WAUKEE 24 SC North 14 F
MOC-FV 27 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 26 F/OT
Western Christian 45 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
Emmetsburg 41 Sioux Central 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 28 South O’Brien 20 F
Central Lyon/GLR 39 Unity Christian 7 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 48 Wakefield 16 F
East Butler 52 Walthill 22 F
Hartington CC 42 West Holt 0 F
Woodbury Central 40 Westwood 14 F
Holy Family 42 Winside 34 F
Stanton 36 Wisner-Pilger 6 F
