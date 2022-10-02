Above normal temperatures continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday looks to remain warm and breezy with highs running into the upper 70s to low 80s. Another warm and breezy day on Monday with most locations touching 80 or higher. Slight chance of showers late Monday night into early Tuesday then big changes arrive on Thursday. A cold front will move through before sunrise and hello Canada! Cooler/chilly air will take over the area and all the upper Midwest with highs cooling into the 50s with frost likely late Thursday night/Friday AM. Friday night football will be dry but chilly. Bust out the blankets and hot chocolate in the stands. That’s Friday night football! Temps moderate back into the 60s by Saturday, then another shot of cooler/chilly air comes back in for the new work week. Enjoy the weather, it’s the only weather you got.

