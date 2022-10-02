Alzheimer’s Association hosts walk in Sioux City

The Alzheimer's Association hosted a walk in Sioux City today
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A lot of folks turned out today for a great event to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

The crowd gathered together in unity this afternoon hoping that a cure for the memory stealing disease might soon be found.

6 million people across the country suffer from Alzheimer’s and The repercussions are far reaching.

Not only is the individual effected, but it can leave family, friends, and many others hurting.

“It is really hard, it’s probably one of the hardest diseases, no known cure, no known cause. So people really struggle with that, and yes the person with the disease, often sometimes people will say they don’t know what’s happening to them, but they really do especially in those early stages, so knowing what that end is going to be can be really challenging. But it is really hard on the family and the caregivers,” said Susan Parriott, of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The walk today brings hope that advancements can be made.

Optimism is in the air as a new drug came out that may be able to help in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

The drug has yet to be approved by the FDA.

