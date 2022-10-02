Baseball players from colleges across the Midwest show off skills at college pro workout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - From the moment an athlete becomes passionate about the sport they play, they almost all have dreams of taking their talents to the professional level.

College baseball players from schools across the Midwest had the chance to chase their dreams Sunday afternoon with the chance to show off in front of MLB scouts at a college pro workout at Briar Cliff University.

From Little League, to high school sports, to college ball, to one day hoping to make it to the big leagues. Former Bishop Heelan Crusader Joe Bisenius knows the feeling, as he followed his own pro dreams, drafted to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2004.

“It’s always great to come back and especially get to see this field, you know this field looks great. It looks a lot different than when I played here. So to get back and see the changes that have taken place here, it’s cool to be back,” said Joe Bisenius, former Bishop Heelan baseball player, Minnesota Twins Scout.

Bisenius is back in Siouxland, now as a scout for the Minnesota Twins, checking out some Midwest talent at a college pro workout at Briar Cliff University.

Minnesota Twins scout and former Bishop Heelan baseball player Joe Bisenius takes notes on players during college pro workout (KTIV)

“So right now we’re kind of gathering names, and we’ll go maybe follow up on some of these guys during the season and watch them play in an actual game. But to get out here, you know, you’re a smaller school, you don’t get as much exposure. So to get out of here in front of some major league scouts, it’s definitely beneficial for these guys,” said Bisenius.

On Sunday about 50 players from teams all across the Midwest had the chance to give it their all as they showed off their skills in front of MLB scouts.

About eight scouts got together to plan the workout for the athletes, where they ran through drills, ran the 60, had the chance to hit, and show off in a simulated scrimmage. Baseball players were present from most GPAC schools including Midland, Doane University, Concordia University, Mount Marty, Briar Cliff University and Morningside. There were also players present from Wayne State College, Nebraska Wesleyan and Bellevue University.

“It’s pretty cool experience, you know, going to a smaller school, Doane, you know, being in the GPAC, it’s just kind of cool to get this experience. You don’t really have a lot of opportunities to showcase your skills in front of scouts. And it’s kind of just something different to do in the fall while we’re in the middle of fall ball,” said Joe Osborn, Doane University Baseball Outfielder.

“Today was just light up the radar gun, you know, you only get three to four batters. The results really don’t mean anything. And you just want to show off what you have, your skills, your talents. So just kind of lighting up the radar gun and throwing your best pitches,” said Rylan Aamold, Briar Cliff Baseball Pitcher.

The scouts were keeping an eye out for if they see those major league tools that stand out, as these local players continue the push to accomplish their own dreams.

