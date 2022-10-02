Briar Cliff Chargers fall on the road at Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff Chargers are on the road this week taking on Hastings hoping to bounce back with a win.

The Hastings Broncos are riding a three-game win streak and have won both their home games by an average of 22 points. There’s still a lot on the horizon for the Chargers as MJ Montgomery enters Saturday’s contest one sack away from becoming the Chargers’ all-time sacks leader. Quarterback Luke Davies is also five touchdown passes away from setting the program’s new single-season best.

In the first quarter, Hastings quarterback John Zamora drops back and looks to go deep but its intercepted falling perfectly into the hands of Antonio Brown Jr.

First and goal now for Hastings and Brett Simonsen finds and opening and plows his way in 8 yards for the touchdown putting Hastings up 7-0.

A couple of drives later, John Zamora goes deep here to Garrett Esch. The Chargers make a dive for the tackle but Esch is all gas no brakes as he punches it into the end zone for the score.

Hastings would go on to take the win 28-9.

