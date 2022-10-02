Le Mars Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services knows how to throw a pancake feed

Annual pancake feed raises record amount of donations.
Annual pancake feed raises record amount of donations.(Courtesy: Kim Fickett)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) The Le Mars Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services crew dusted off their spatulas and busted out their griddles for the annual Pancake Feed today.

The department has held the feed for more than 30 years.

The crew served up pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee to 575 attendees.

This year’s event broke last year’s previous record of money raised.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services Chief David Schipper said the support from the community has allowed them to provide their crew with equipment upgrades and training they need to be at their very best.

