Northwestern goes to 4-1 after rolling past Mount Marty for homecoming win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The 4th-ranked Red Raiders are back at home for the second-straight week, hosting Mount Marty on Homecoming weekend.

The two teams are meeting for just the second time ever with the Lancers coming off their first ever GPAC win last week.

Sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad is getting his first career start for the red Raiders after a second quarter comeback performance last week setting multiple career highs.

Jalyn Gramstad started off hot in the first quarter as he passes to Tanner Schouten who jukes the defenders on his way in for the 16 yard touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 14-0. This touchdown will be a memorable one for Schouten as it’s his first-career touchdown catch.

In the second quarter, Jalyn Gramstad sends it to Michael Storey who hangs on through traffic for a 5 yard touchdown.

Mount Marty came to life later on as Ken Gay sends a bomb down to Jonah Miyazawa for 56 yards to get the Lancers to the 9 yard line.

But just a few plays later Ken Gay was trying to find his way into the end zone but he’s taken down and the ball comes loose on the fumble. Tanner Oleson recovers and he just takes off, turning on the jets to go all the way to the house. It’s a 75 yard run as the Red Raiders take a dominant win 52 to 8.

Game notes:

Northwestern totaled 501 yards of total offense Saturday afternoon, bringing it up to four-straight games.

Kicker Eli Stader hit a new career-long field goal of 50 yards in the first quarter, breaking his former career-high of 47 yards previously set in 2021.

Jalyn Gramstad set two new career highs in passing yards (238) and passing touchdowns (3).

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.