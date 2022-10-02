Northwestern goes to 4-1 after rolling past Mount Marty for homecoming win

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The 4th-ranked Red Raiders are back at home for the second-straight week, hosting Mount Marty on Homecoming weekend.

The two teams are meeting for just the second time ever with the Lancers coming off their first ever GPAC win last week.

Sophomore quarterback Jalyn Gramstad is getting his first career start for the red Raiders after a second quarter comeback performance last week setting multiple career highs.

Jalyn Gramstad started off hot in the first quarter as he passes to Tanner Schouten who jukes the defenders on his way in for the 16 yard touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 14-0. This touchdown will be a memorable one for Schouten as it’s his first-career touchdown catch.

In the second quarter, Jalyn Gramstad sends it to Michael Storey who hangs on through traffic for a 5 yard touchdown.

Mount Marty came to life later on as Ken Gay sends a bomb down to Jonah Miyazawa for 56 yards to get the Lancers to the 9 yard line.

But just a few plays later Ken Gay was trying to find his way into the end zone but he’s taken down and the ball comes loose on the fumble. Tanner Oleson recovers and he just takes off, turning on the jets to go all the way to the house. It’s a 75 yard run as the Red Raiders take a dominant win 52 to 8.

Game notes:

  • Northwestern totaled 501 yards of total offense Saturday afternoon, bringing it up to four-straight games.
  • Kicker Eli Stader hit a new career-long field goal of 50 yards in the first quarter, breaking his former career-high of 47 yards previously set in 2021.
  • Jalyn Gramstad set two new career highs in passing yards (238) and passing touchdowns (3).

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays
The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Former nurse sues MercyOne for wrongful termination after reporting above average death rate of a surgeon
The Vermillion Police were the ones to spot this mountain lion.
Mountain lion spotted in Vermillion, SD

Latest News

Briar Cliff's Antonio Brown Jr. comes up with the interception early in the first quarter.
Briar Cliff Chargers fall on the road at Hastings
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Spencer Albers take off on a big run to set up a Trojans touchdown
Sports Fource Extra Week 6
Jaxson Mettler looks for a man in Norfolk Catholics game against Battle Creek
Norfolk Catholic wins Thursday night lights ranked matchup
Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic meet before their battle
NORFOLK CATHOLIC TAKES DOWN BATTLE CREEK IN RANKED BATTLE