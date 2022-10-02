Sioux City Council will consider a $535,000 audio system renovation at the Tyson Events Center

$500,000 cost will cover removal and replacement of the current audio system.
$500,000 cost will cover removal and replacement of the current audio system.
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) According to Monday’s Sioux City Council agenda, the council will hold a public hearing and consider a resolution to approve a new arena audio system at the Tyson Events Center on Monday.

PE Group, Inc. of Parker, South Dakota has completed plans and specifications for the Tyson Event Center Fleet Farm Arena audio system renovation project.

This project includes the removal and replacement of the arena loudspeaker system and cabling with all new components, control system, furniture, racks and accessories.

The Engineer’s opinion of probable construction cost for the work is $535,000.00 and the project currently has an available balance of $694,745.55 according to the council agenda.

