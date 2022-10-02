Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North

Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Fire and Rescue is battling a large grass fire this afternoon near Outer Drive North in Sioux City. According to our reporter on the scene, the fire is by exit 97 on Highway 75.

We haven’t been able to speak to fire officials as of yet but you are advised to avoid the area because the fire can cause hazardous driving conditions. We’ll bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

