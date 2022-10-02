World Archery Championships coming to Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Field Archery Association Foundation (NFAAF), based in Yankton, South Dakota, will host the World Archery Field Championships from October 3rd to October 9th at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC).

NEYAC, the world’s largest archery center, will welcome nearly 400 visitors from over 30 countries for the seven-day event. On October 2nd and 3rd athletes, coaches and managers will be getting ready for the events with accreditation, official practices, and equipment inspection.

The event will feature the best archers in the world that will shoot with barebow, compound, and recurve bows, including:

● Four-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020); three-time Olympic medalist (2 silvers, 1 bronze); and fan favorite Brady Ellison, USA ● World Ranking #1 Compound Archer, Mike Schloesser, Netherlands ● World Ranking #1 Compound Female Archery, Ella Gibson, Great Britain

● And more defending World Champions!

The first two days of the championships will take place at the scenic Gavins Point Horse Camp at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area where the archers will shoot an unmarked qualification round on Tuesday, and a marked qualification round on Wednesday.

Bruce Cull, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee says: “We are excited to showcase the Lewis & Clark Recreational Area and believe we have created some of the most challenging qualification ranges in recent history. Field archery is similar to golf in that they are shooting at varying size targets at different distances. It requires a lot of skill! It’s going to be a fun week of archery.”

On October 6th and 7th, the competition will be moved to the NFAA Easton Yankton Facility for Individual and Team elimination matches.

The medal matches will be held October 8th and 9th with the team finals on Saturday, October 8th (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM) and the individual finals on Sunday, October 9th (9:00 AM - 3:00 PM).

In conjunction with the World Archery Finals, NEYAC will host the FNBO ArcheryFest. This community event is free and open to the public.

Attendees of all ages can enjoy a variety of archery activities (3D archery, archery trap, archery instruction), yard games, inflatables, a craft beer garden, local food trucks, and more.

