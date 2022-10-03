$1.1M in Impact Match Grants awarded to Siouxland nonprofits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over the weekend, the Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) announced awarding more than $1.1 million in grants to 10 area nonprofits and government entities.

According to a news release by MRHD, the Impact Match Grants ranged from $18,996 to $220,000. The grants are in support of the organization’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County and the surrounding area, said Steve Huisenga, MRHD president.

Grants were awarded in four categories: economic development, community improvement and tourism; human services and health services; civic, public, patriotic, charitable and religious; and education.

This year’s funding recipients include:

Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism: $436,511.

Plywood Trail, Inc., build the Sioux City to Hinton Plywood Trail Phase: $220,000

The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, Loess Hills, purchase the Joy Hollow Scout Camp: $150,000

Siouxland Public Media, replace the transmitter: $66,511

Human Services, Health Services: $118,996

June E Nylen Cancer Center, purchase a new PET scanner: $100,000

SafePlace, hardwire door security system: $18,996

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $343,581

Kingsley Volunteer Fire Department, new fire tanker truck: $100,000

Anthon Community Fire Department, new brush fire truck: $172,500

Partners for Patriots, update and enlarge service dog training facility: $71,081

Education: $201,000

Salvation Army Western Plains Camp, build a challenge course: $100,000

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Association, construction of SCSO Education and Preservation Center: $101,000

Last week’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contributions to $46.8 million since 1994. An additional $1.6 million has been pledged to three economic development projects throughout Woodbury County and to the Sioux City Riverfront project, bringing MRHD’s total impact to $48.5 million.

MRHD is the qualified sponsoring organization that holds the license for gaming in Woodbury County, which allows Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City to operate a gaming operation.

