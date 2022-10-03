Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday.

According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.

Victims include the driver Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, Octavias Farr of Lincoln, Cassie Brenner of Lincoln, Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha, Jonathan Koch of Lincoln and Nicholas Bisesi of Lincoln.

Neighbors said they ran to the car to help however they could.

“I basically grabbed the garden hose and ran it up to the car,” said Brad Bartak, neighbor. “We were dousing it. The gentleman up the street, Seth, took over for that. I was able to knock a window out in the back. "

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel took Brenner to the hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later died.

10/11 NOW spoke with Koch’s family members at a vigil Sunday.

“He would not want us to be heartbroken,” said Kayla Kelley, Koch’s sister. “He would want us to cheer ourselves up and move forward.”

“I think he would want everyone to remember how much he cared about them because he was such a caring guy,” said Kaleigh Keown, Koch’s sister.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A vehicle was reported going through a restaurant in Okoboji, Iowa.
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner invites a special guest
Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner brings in a special guest
Fire prevention week is approaching, and Sioux City Fire and Rescue is educating the public
Fire Prevention Week sparks a push to educate the public
Flora Lee, the new executive director of Women Aware, speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Women Aware names new executive director
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills