Another northwest Iowa county adds to list of burn bans

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA CO., Iowa (KTIV) - The list of northwest Iowa counties under a burn ban order continues to grow.

Osceola County announced effective Saturday, Oct. 1, it would initiate a burn ban until further notice. Osceola County is now the eighth county in northwest Iowa to issue a ban due to the dry conditions. Yankton County, South Dakota has also implemented a burn ban.

Upon investigation, it was determined by the State Fire Marshal that conditions in Osceola County are such that burning constitutes a danger to life or property.

This ban will remain in effect until the fire departments in these areas notify the Iowa Fire Marshal that conditions have improved and are no longer a threat.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Six people dead after crash in east Lincoln
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
A Nebraska couple's business in Flordia was destroyed by a hurricane
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

Latest News

Residents from all over town and beyond wrote Cantway hundreds of cards in celebration of her...
108-year-old woman honored in a big way for her birthday
$1.1M in Impact Match Grants awarded to Siouxland nonprofits
October marks the return of the Pink Patch Project for many law enforcement agencies across the...
Nebraska State Patrol participates in Pink Patch Project for 5th year
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Six people dead after crash in east Lincoln