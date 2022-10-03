Another northwest Iowa county adds to list of burn bans

OSCEOLA CO., Iowa (KTIV) - The list of northwest Iowa counties under a burn ban order continues to grow.

Osceola County announced effective Saturday, Oct. 1, it would initiate a burn ban until further notice. Osceola County is now the eighth county in northwest Iowa to issue a ban due to the dry conditions. Yankton County, South Dakota has also implemented a burn ban.

Upon investigation, it was determined by the State Fire Marshal that conditions in Osceola County are such that burning constitutes a danger to life or property.

This ban will remain in effect until the fire departments in these areas notify the Iowa Fire Marshal that conditions have improved and are no longer a threat.

