Another taste of summer

Another above normal day(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tomorrow will be the final day of summer time heat across our area. Look for temperatures to quickly climb into the low 80s with a breezy dry winds. We will again have an elevated fire threat with winds gusting to 25mph and very low dewpoints. Clouds will begin to increase as the day wears on and any rain threat should hold off until Tuesday. Enjoy the weather, it’s the only weather you got.

