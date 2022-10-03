Around Siouxland: Bigger Together

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland and The Starbucks Foundation have announced its Bigger Together event.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at the Yummi Blox Food Truck lot, 700 W. Seventh St., Sioux City.

The free event invites the public to come and learn how they can make an impact in children’s lives. Bigger Together will feature $5 coupon to food trucks, prizes and free Starbucks.

