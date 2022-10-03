Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) - No injuries were reported following an accident on Saturday, Oct. 1, when a vehicle drove into an Okoboji, Iowa restaurant.

Law enforcement officials were called to Tweeters, located at 1027 Hwy. 71, around 5:15 p.m. after a report of a vehicle colliding and entering the south side of the building.

A substantial amount of building damage was reported.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

