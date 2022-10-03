CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is scrapping another of its responses to the pandemic.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its country-by-country COVID-19 travel health notices that it began issuing early in the pandemic.

The reason: Fewer countries are testing for the virus or reporting the number of COVID-19 cases. That limits the CDC’s ability to calculate travelers’ risk, according to the agency.

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said the agency will only post a travel health notice for an individual country if a situation such as a troubling new variant of the virus changes CDC travel recommendations for that country.

The CDC still recommends that travelers remain up to date on vaccines and follow recommendations found on its international travel page.

That page divides countries into three categories – practice usual precautions, enhanced precautions or avoid nonessential travel.

Restrictions such as testing and quarantine requirements greatly slowed international travel earlier in the pandemic, but many countries eventually lifted those rules for fully vaccinated and boosted people to increase tourism.

In early 2020, before vaccines were available, the United States barred people who had recently been in any of more than three dozen countries. In 2021, the U.S. instead began requiring people to test negative for COVID-19 shortly before boarding planes to the U.S. That rule too was eventually dropped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A vehicle was reported going through a restaurant in Okoboji, Iowa.
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Lake City, IA police officers, administrator charged with felonies appear in court
Lake City, IA police officers, administrator charged with felonies appear in court