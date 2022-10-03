Coaches Corner: Scott Kneifl says Wildcats are taking every opportunity to get better despite being undefeated at 18-0

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The top ranked Wayne State Volleyball team continues to handle business on the court sitting at 18-0.

The Wildcats are ranked #1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. This current Wayne State volleyball team will go in the record books now surpassing the previous school record of 16 straight wins set by the 2010 team.

The Wildcats’ head coach Scott Kneifl joined KTIV on this week’s Coaches Corner episode to discuss the DNA of this year’s team, the team’s overall goals despite being undefeated, and his 18 year journey at Wayne State.

