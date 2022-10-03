Fire Prevention Week sparks a push to educate the public

Fire prevention week is approaching, and Sioux City Fire and Rescue is educating the public
Fire prevention week is approaching, and Sioux City Fire and Rescue is educating the public(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters with Sioux City Fire Rescue are educating the public on fire prevention.

The 100th anniversary of fire prevention week is Oct. 9-15.

The campaign this year is called, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

The focus throughout this week and next week will be on simple actions the public can use to stay safe.

Firefighters say families should have a plan in place in case of a fire.

“Some of the things you can do, especially with kids to make it fun and exciting, is draw a map of the house and arrows two ways out of the home, so kids get used to actually seeing it. And then practice it. Practicing helps kind of with the muscle memory aspect of things,” said Lt. John Nelsen of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Fires can spread fast and the key to staying safe is having an efficient response.

Firefighters say practicing escape plans throughout the year and testing smoke alarms once a month can be beneficial.

“Practicing fire drills in the day and at night, at least two a year, it just helps them get in the routine of where to go and what to do and practicing different ways out of the house in case something were to happen,” said Nelsen.

As it gets colder, firefighters say space heaters will be used more and furnaces will be on.

Turning space heaters off before bed is crucial to preventing fires from igniting.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A vehicle was reported going through a restaurant in Okoboji, Iowa.
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner invites a special guest
Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner brings in a special guest
Flora Lee, the new executive director of Women Aware, speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Women Aware names new executive director
Sioux City public schools looking for public input on new superintendent
Bigger Together
Around Siouxland: Bigger Together