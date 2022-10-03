Fire Prevention Week sparks a push to educate the public

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters with Sioux City Fire Rescue are educating the public on fire prevention.

The 100th anniversary of fire prevention week is Oct. 9-15.

The campaign this year is called, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

The focus throughout this week and next week will be on simple actions the public can use to stay safe.

Firefighters say families should have a plan in place in case of a fire.

“Some of the things you can do, especially with kids to make it fun and exciting, is draw a map of the house and arrows two ways out of the home, so kids get used to actually seeing it. And then practice it. Practicing helps kind of with the muscle memory aspect of things,” said Lt. John Nelsen of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Fires can spread fast and the key to staying safe is having an efficient response.

Firefighters say practicing escape plans throughout the year and testing smoke alarms once a month can be beneficial.

“Practicing fire drills in the day and at night, at least two a year, it just helps them get in the routine of where to go and what to do and practicing different ways out of the house in case something were to happen,” said Nelsen.

As it gets colder, firefighters say space heaters will be used more and furnaces will be on.

Turning space heaters off before bed is crucial to preventing fires from igniting.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.