Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills

The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management.

The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.

Moody has served with the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years. He served as the fire chief previously as was currently the assistant chief.

“Mike has always been an extremely active member of the Purdum Fire Department. Mike was an active member in his community and known by first responders across the state. Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a respected and well-loved member of his community.”

Region 26 Council

The fire began at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey Sunday afternoon and has burned more than 15,000 acres. A State 4-H Camp lodge and cabins were destroyed along with the Scott Lookout Tower.

The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A vehicle was reported going through a restaurant in Okoboji, Iowa.
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

Siouxland Catholic Radio hosts their dinner
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner invites a special guest
Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner brings in a special guest
Fire prevention week is approaching, and Sioux City Fire and Rescue is educating the public
Fire Prevention Week sparks a push to educate the public
Flora Lee, the new executive director of Women Aware, speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Women Aware names new executive director