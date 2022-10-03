Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management.

The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.

Moody has served with the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years. He served as the fire chief previously as was currently the assistant chief.

“Mike has always been an extremely active member of the Purdum Fire Department. Mike was an active member in his community and known by first responders across the state. Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a respected and well-loved member of his community.”

The fire began at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey Sunday afternoon and has burned more than 15,000 acres. A State 4-H Camp lodge and cabins were destroyed along with the Scott Lookout Tower.

The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.