Hard Rock announces Great White comes to Sioux City Dec. 2

Great White will perform on the Anthem stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City on...
Great White will perform on the Anthem stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City on Dec. 2.(Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Grammy-nominated and hard rock legends Great White will take to the Anthem stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City on Friday, Dec. 2.

Great White’s arsenal of songs include the Grammy-nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.” They have sold over 10 million albums worldwide with six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums, and clocked the top of MTV four times.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, and can be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

