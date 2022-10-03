Lake City, IA police officers, administrator charged with felonies appear in court

From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake...
From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake City Administrator Eric Wood.(Carroll County)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two former northwest Iowa police officers and a former city administrator were scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for their scheduled arraignments.

According to court documents, former Lake City Administrator Eric Wood and former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder and Aaron Alspach are facing multiple felonies.

On Oct. 3 in Calhoun County District Court Wood and Snyder both entered not guilty pleas. And both have their trial scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. The third suspect, Alspach, requested his arraignment to be rescheduled. It will now happen on Oct. 17.

All three are facing charges of felonious misconduct in office. Additionally, Wood was charged with preventing apprehension or obstruction of prosecution, two counts of suborning perjury, and two counts of perjury. Snyder and Alspach were also charged with perjury.

All three were housed in the Carroll County Jail, but have since posted bond.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A vehicle was reported going through a restaurant in Okoboji, Iowa.
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

Flora Lee, the new executive director of Women Aware, speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Women Aware names new executive director
Sioux City public schools looking for public input on new superintendent
Bigger Together
Around Siouxland: Bigger Together
Great White will perform on the Anthem stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City on...
Hard Rock announces Great White comes to Sioux City Dec. 2