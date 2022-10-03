Lake City, IA police officers, administrator charged with felonies appear in court

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two former northwest Iowa police officers and a former city administrator were scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for their scheduled arraignments.

According to court documents, former Lake City Administrator Eric Wood and former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder and Aaron Alspach are facing multiple felonies.

On Oct. 3 in Calhoun County District Court Wood and Snyder both entered not guilty pleas. And both have their trial scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. The third suspect, Alspach, requested his arraignment to be rescheduled. It will now happen on Oct. 17.

All three are facing charges of felonious misconduct in office. Additionally, Wood was charged with preventing apprehension or obstruction of prosecution, two counts of suborning perjury, and two counts of perjury. Snyder and Alspach were also charged with perjury.

All three were housed in the Carroll County Jail, but have since posted bond.

