Nebraska State Patrol participates in Pink Patch Project for 5th year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol has announced a redesigned pink patch for this year’s Pink Patch Project as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a news release by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Pink Patch Project is a national effort in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch. This is the fifth year that NSP has participated.

“This year’s NSP pink patch offers a new design and something new for collectors,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re proud to partner with other agencies across the state in this project to show our support for the millions affected by breast cancer.”

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a pink patch. NSP’s pink patch features the NSP emblem in pink and black.

Pink NSP patches are available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will benefit local organizations helping cancer fighters.

