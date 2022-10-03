Rain chances are in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Monday, Siouxland! Currently, most of Siouxland is sitting in the 60s and 70s with the wind out of the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour with partly cloudy to sunny conditions.

For the rest of today, we will see our highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region with wind continuing out of the south-southeast at 10 to 25 miles per hour with partly to mostly cloudy skies for today. We do have a chance of seeing some rain in our western counties in Nebraska today, but for the most part, everyone along and east of I-29 will be dry for today.

Tonight, our lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s across Siouxland with wind out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we will be mostly cloudy tonight with our rain chances increasing overnight as the system from our west starts to move through the region. The areas with the highest rain chances will be west and along I-29 tonight.

Tomorrow will be a rainy day for most of Siouxland, especially if you live along and west of I-29, but throughout the day we will have the rain move towards the east. As of right now, most of the heavier rainfall amounts will be west of I-29, which is good news with our Nebraskan counties dealing with a very bad drought.

After Wednesday, we have a cold front passing through the region that will bring us some of the coldest air we have seen since fall started this year. This will bring us some frost in Siouxland this week and into this weekend.

I'll have more details on the weather this week in my complete forecast on News 4 Today!

