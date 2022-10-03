Shower chances return before cooler weather moves in

Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another day seeing highs a good 10 degrees above average for this time of year under a partly cloudy sky.

As we head into tonight, the clouds will be on the increase and this will finally give us a chance of a few rain showers, mainly in the western parts of the KTIV viewing area with lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be a different looking day than what we’ve seen for a while as clouds should dominate the region and that will also give us a chance of some light rain showers throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 70s and just a light south breeze.

By Tuesday evening, a few thunderstorms may be able to form with a slight chance of some showers into the nighttime hours with lows again in the low 50s.

Wednesday could give us a lingering shower chance during the day with highs staying in the low 70s despite a northwesterly wind kicking in.

Thursday turns breezy and cooler with highs only reaching 60 degrees.

Then thoughts of frost move into the forecast as lows by Friday morning could be in the low 30s with even some upper 20s moving in by Saturday morning.

We’ll have the latest on our frost chances and the rest of your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

