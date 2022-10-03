Sioux City public schools looking for public input on new superintendent

(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors has begun its search for a new superintendent and is looking for help from the community.

As part of the process, the board is asking for input on the leadership traits most important in a new superintendent.

According to a news release issued by the district, staff, students’ families, and community members are encouraged to complete a survey regarding which key leadership traits, management style, and communication strategies are most important for the superintendent position.

The feedback will ensure the new superintendent is a good fit. Available until 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, the survey is accessible at https://bit.ly/3xY1bGU or by visiting www.siouxcityschools.org.

Hard copies of the survey are also available at the district’s administrative building, located at 627 4th St., Sioux City. The survey is available in the district’s six primary languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali, Oromo, and Tigrinya.

The survey and the superintendent search process are being facilitated by the executive search firm GR Recruiting. An announcement on the new superintendent is anticipated in early 2023.

The district will communicate additional updates on the search process and ways the community can participate as the search gets underway.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A vehicle was reported going through a restaurant in Okoboji, Iowa.
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

Flora Lee, the new executive director of Women Aware, speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Women Aware names new executive director
Bigger Together
Around Siouxland: Bigger Together
From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake...
Lake City, IA police officers, administrator charged with felonies appear in court
Great White will perform on the Anthem stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City on...
Hard Rock announces Great White comes to Sioux City Dec. 2