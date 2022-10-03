Sioux City public schools looking for public input on new superintendent

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors has begun its search for a new superintendent and is looking for help from the community.

As part of the process, the board is asking for input on the leadership traits most important in a new superintendent.

According to a news release issued by the district, staff, students’ families, and community members are encouraged to complete a survey regarding which key leadership traits, management style, and communication strategies are most important for the superintendent position.

The feedback will ensure the new superintendent is a good fit. Available until 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, the survey is accessible at https://bit.ly/3xY1bGU or by visiting www.siouxcityschools.org.

Hard copies of the survey are also available at the district’s administrative building, located at 627 4th St., Sioux City. The survey is available in the district’s six primary languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali, Oromo, and Tigrinya.

The survey and the superintendent search process are being facilitated by the executive search firm GR Recruiting. An announcement on the new superintendent is anticipated in early 2023.

The district will communicate additional updates on the search process and ways the community can participate as the search gets underway.

