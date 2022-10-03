Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner brings in a special guest

Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner invites a special guest
Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner invites a special guest(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Catholic Radio is hosting a dinner Monday, Oct. 3, with the help of a special guest.

Dr. Ray Guarendi stopped into the Catholic Radio studio earlier today.

In his profession as a clinical psychologist, he helps people navigate life while using the Bible.

He says 50-percent of his work revolves around families, parenting, and marriage.

Today, he talked about handling anxiety.

“And the interesting thing about anxiety, people are so used to the word distressed about being anxious. They’re anxious about being anxious, they fear being anxious. The irony is anxiety is one of the symptoms that probably would be the easiest to deal with, but what it does, is it paralyzes people,” said Guarendi.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A vehicle was reported going through a restaurant in Okoboji, Iowa.
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

Fire prevention week is approaching, and Sioux City Fire and Rescue is educating the public
Fire Prevention Week sparks a push to educate the public
Flora Lee, the new executive director of Women Aware, speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Women Aware names new executive director
Sioux City public schools looking for public input on new superintendent
Bigger Together
Around Siouxland: Bigger Together