Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner brings in a special guest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Catholic Radio is hosting a dinner Monday, Oct. 3, with the help of a special guest.

Dr. Ray Guarendi stopped into the Catholic Radio studio earlier today.

In his profession as a clinical psychologist, he helps people navigate life while using the Bible.

He says 50-percent of his work revolves around families, parenting, and marriage.

Today, he talked about handling anxiety.

“And the interesting thing about anxiety, people are so used to the word distressed about being anxious. They’re anxious about being anxious, they fear being anxious. The irony is anxiety is one of the symptoms that probably would be the easiest to deal with, but what it does, is it paralyzes people,” said Guarendi.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m.

